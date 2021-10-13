Initiative aims to reduce crashes on Montgomery County’s worst road for pedestrian-related crashes

A traffic enforcement initiative with Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office aims to reduce crash-causing behavior on the county’s worst road for pedestrian-related crashes.
In the last five years, 124 crashes have been reported on state Route 48, including 10 fatalities, according to OSHP.
Troopers, deputies and police will focus on reducing reckless driving, impaired driving, speeding and jaywalking as part of the imitative.
The enforcement efforts are scheduled to take place on the following dates:
- Friday between 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Saturday between 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tuesday between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 20, between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
So far this year, there have been 9,577 crashes in Montgomery County, including 110 pedestrian-related crashes, according to OSHP. Nine of the pedestrian-related crashes this year were fatal and 22 resulted in suspected serious injuries.