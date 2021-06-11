Injured suspect identified in Clearcreek Twp. chase

Police are close to identifying the two suspects who remain at-large, Terrill said.

The other suspect who jumped from the minivan sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Kettering Medical Center before being taken to the Warren County Jail.

Terrill said the suspect in custody is Victor Boyd, 28, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Boyd was arraigned Thursday in Warren County Court on a charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. He remains in jail under a $25,000 bond. Boyd is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Terrill said additional charges are pending against Boyd. If the hospitalized suspect should die from his injuries, Boyd could face additional elevated charges such as manslaughter.

Victor Boyd. CONTRIBUTED/WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The other two suspects in the minivan bailed out after they came up to the roundabout construction area at Bunnell Hill and Red Lion-Five Points roads, Terrill said. After the last two suspects jumped from the moving minivan, it struck a car in a nearby driveway, he said.