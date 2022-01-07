Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Injuries reported in fiery crash in Harrison Twp.; speed believed to be a factor

ajc.com

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
44 minutes ago

Multiple injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. Thursday night that ended with a car engulfed in flames.

While Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to the area of Needmore and Wagner Ford roads they learned the car was on fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Explore‘2L8TE:’ These proposed vanity plates were too much for the Ohio BMV

When deputies arrived, all the occupants were out of the Chevrolet Malibu and were receiving treatment from medics and mutual aid. It was not cleared how many people were in the car and if any were transported to the hospital.

The initial investigation showed the driver lost control while the car was going west on Needmore Road and the Chevrolet hit a median, according to the sheriff’s office. The car went left of center and was reportedly engulfed in flames.

High speeds are believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash is under investigation. We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

In Other News
1
Stretch of U.S. 35 may honor late sheriff Fischer
2
Dayton Bomb Squad detonates hazardous materials found in Washington Twp
3
COVID delays court-martial of former AFRL commander
4
Most wanted: Dayton police ask for help finding three men
5
Courthouse Square crowd marks Jan. 6 anniversary

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top