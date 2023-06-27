Injuries serious in 2-vehicle crash in Sugarcreek Twp.

Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries Monday night in Sugarcreek Twp.

A CareFlight medical helicopter was called for at least one person injured in the crash, which was reported at 8:24 p.m. in front of CB Guns, 7635 Wilmington-Dayton road, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sugarcreek Twp. Police Department is investigating the crash.