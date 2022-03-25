dayton-daily-news logo
Insomnia Cookies late-night bakery coming to Dayton

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
38 minutes ago

Insomnia Cookies, known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, announced Friday that it is opening six new stores this spring, including one in Dayton.

The Dayton store will be near the University of Dayton campus.

The bakery was founded in 2003 in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room.

“Be it a new campus or a city location, our number one priority is always our insomniacs. We’re proud to satisfy their cravings day or night,” said Seth Berkowitz, founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies, in a release. “With 215 stores and counting, plus new investments in immersive customer experiences like our CookieLab, we’re continuing to prioritize growth and building connections over warm cookies to power our business forward.”

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
