Investigation continues into Greenville helicopter crash, man remains in critical condition

17 minutes ago

An investigation into a helicopter crash that killed a woman and seriously injured her husband in Greenville is ongoing.

Charles Zimmer remained in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital Wednesday morning, according to hospital officials. His wife, 35-year-old Krista Zimmer, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

“Aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances and caught on fire,” read a preliminary report from the FAA. The report listed the crash as an accident.

The helicopter was an Enstrom F-28F registered to Charles Zimmer.

The crash was reported around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Hogpath Road where the Zimmers live.

When deputies arrived, they found two people, later identified as Charles and Krista Zimmer, trapped in the burning helicopter, said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

He praised work of the deputies, an off-duty Greenville firefighter and bystanders, who worked together to keep the fire back while trying to rescue Charles Zimmer.

“It was through heroic efforts of deputies who arrived on scene as well as some bystanders who were working hard,” Whittaker said. “They were using buckets of water from a nearby house and fire extinguishers, trying to beat back the flames while they tried to get the one occupant out.”

Charles Zimmer was rescued and taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Two deputies were treated for injuries sustained at the scene.

