Investigation ongoing as UD student remembered in Monday funeral

A funeral on Monday remembered University of Dayton student Michael Currin, exactly one week after he died from an apparent fall from the bed of a moving pickup truck near campus.
Currin’s funeral Mass was at All Saints Catholic Church in suburban Cincinnati. The service was private but available virtually due to the coronavirus.
The 19-year-old was a Moeller High School graduate and in his first year at UD.
The words “keep going” emerged in the wake of Currin’s injury and subsequent death as a catchphrase. Currin shared that those were his father’s last words to him as he suffered a heart attack during a fun run while on a family vacation in Florida.
His father, the late Joe Currin, also was a Moeller grad who played basketball for the Dayton Flyers. Dayton men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant offered his condolences Monday on the team’s Twitter account.
“Michael was a member of our University of Dayton family as a student and as a son and grandson of former UD athletics greats. The words ‘keep going’ are ones that were important to Michael in his life and they are words that will echo on our campus," he said.
Coach Grant on the passing of University of Dayton student Michael Currin pic.twitter.com/6TaUZmGSXM— Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) September 28, 2020
Currin was walking to get a carry-out pizza early Sept. 21 on Wayne Avenue when he accepted a ride from a man driving a pickup truck. He somehow fell out of the truck’s bed in the 3100 block of Wayne Avenue. The driver kept going and did not call for help, Dayton police said.
Moments later, around 3:30 a.m., a woman stopped and called 911, police said.
Currin died the following day at Miami Valley Hospital. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined he suffered a head injury consistent with falling from a moving vehicle, police said.
Dayton police previously said detectives identified the truck’s occupants and were interviewing them and that they had a warrant to search the pickup.
Dayton police said Monday they were unable to share more details of the investigation, which is ongoing. However, police called the number of offers of help from the public “remarkable” and said it “is truly a testament to Michael’s impact on those who knew him.”
#UPDATE: The investigation into the death of Michael Currin is ongoing & there are no additional details to share at this time. The outpouring of offers of assistance we've received from the public has been remarkable & is a testament to Michael’s impact on those who knew him. pic.twitter.com/J6m7bUZwsp— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 28, 2020