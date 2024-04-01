Investigation underway after 5-year-old found dead in Dayton

Police are investigating after a 5-year-old was found dead in the first block of Benning Place in Dayton over the weekend.

The coroner’s office identified the child as Charles Brown, who was pronounced dead at 10:14 a.m. on Saturday, March 30.

Lt. Steven Bauer said that police were called to Benning Place after 10:10 a.m. on a report of a deceased person.

Bauer said that a Dayton Fire Department paramedic pronounced the child dead at the scene.

The lieutenant added that CARE House and homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

The investigation is still ongoing, Bauer said, and at this time nobody is in police custody connected to the incident.

CARE House is a partnership that supports abused children, and is a founding member of Ohio’s network of children’s advocacy centers according to the organization website.

The partnership involves all law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County, as well as Dayton Children’s Hospital, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services - Children’s Services Division.

