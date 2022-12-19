Investigative report reveals accusations in Tipp City detective case

Arraignment for Daley is scheduled for next week in Miami County Municipal Court.

The report includes information from sheriff’s investigators’ interviews with the woman, Daley and others who were at the party.

The woman told investigators she was tackled to the floor three times by Daley during the party – once in a kitchen, once on stairs and once in the basement. She claimed her shoulder was injured when she allegedly was tackled by Daley in the basement. During that encounter, the woman said she asked Daley to get off her as she was pinned to the floor.

While getting up, she alleged, “he smacked her buttocks forcibly with his hand,” investigators wrote in the report. She said she told Daley that evening that “he had touched her in an unwanted sexual manner” and that he had apologized.

Police were not called that night because the woman said she thought people who worked with Daley would respond. She later reported the allegations to someone else, who notified police.

In his interview, Daley told investigators he “tapped” the woman on the buttocks. He said they engaged in “horse play consisting of using police subject control movements,” investigators reported. Daley said he did not remember two of three alleged tacking incidents, but other witnesses did, the investigators wrote.

Daley has been a member of the Tipp City Police Department since December 2017, coming to Tipp City from the West Milton police force.

In early 2019, he was recognized as Tipp City’s officer of the year for 2018. Later in 2019, he was suspended without pay for 160 hours by then-chief Eric Burris after he was convicted of operating a vehicle while under the influence that July in Piqua.