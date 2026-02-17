Investors buying up Dayton-area neighborhoods: 5 key takeaways from our reporting

As President Trump and state and local leaders raise concerns about corporate investors buying up homes that otherwise could have gone to families, new federal data shows investor-owned properties increased in recent years to account for nearly one-third of the homes in some Dayton-area neighborhoods.

Critics say corporations can crowd out families and individual buyers. And sometimes, homes are neglected. Go here for the full story from reporter Thomas Gnau.

Here are 5 key takeaways from Tom’s reporting:

1. Fed findings: Investors owned nearly a third of single-family homes in some parts of the county in 2024 — particularly West Dayton, but also other parts of the city and, to a less concentrated extent, in parts of Kettering and Miami Twp., according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

- The Fed data says activity in these “hotpots” is up 2.5% since 2018. From 2018 to 2024, commercial investors were involved in 3,192 single-family home transactions in Montgomery County hotspots.

2. Concerns: “Something we’ve heard repeatedly was concerns about investors competing with first-time homebuyers, investors using cash to buy homes in competition with first-time homebuyers, concern about out-of-state investors, investors not maintaining properties,” said Matt Klesta, a senior policy analyst for the Fed and author of a new report on the topic

3. Bright spot: Talib Petaway is a Dayton resident and the kind of investor local housing advocates want. He is fixing up a Yale Avenue home with the hopes of selling it to a family who will plant roots and form community.

- “I do look forward to more owners buying over there,” he said. “And not just in that area, but in the vicinity. Because we have a lot of good things going on. We need more, not just passionate people, but people looking to grow their families, with as many single(-family) homes as we have.”

4. Trump order: In January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to cease facilitating ”the acquisition by a large institutional investor of a single-family home that could otherwise be purchased by an individual owner-occupant."

5. State lawmaker: Tom spoke to a state lawmaker who has tried for years to back legislation taxing landlords who amass giant portfolios. Read more about those state-level efforts here, and why the Republican lawmaker is skeptical about his odds.

Full story: Go here for the full story, including a map showing where the Fed identified “hotspots” of investor buying in Montgomery County, discussion of city-led efforts to address neglect by corporate property owners, and perspective from experts and investors.

