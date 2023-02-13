Is Wright-Patterson’s NASIC helping to ID airborne ‘objects?’

“One would think NASIC would be involved in some fashion,” said Douglas Dean Johnson, a Maryland resident who has long followed Congressional work on the question of UAPs.

A NASIC representative referred questions to NORTHCOM, or the U.S. Northern Command, which provides and oversees command and control of Department of Defense homeland defense efforts.

Questions were also sent to a representative of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, who told CNN this weekend that: “We really have to declare that we’re going to defend our airspace. And then we need to invest. This shows some of the problems and gaps that we have. We need to fill those as soon as possible because we certainly now ascertain there is a threat.”

“My recollection is NASIC was handed an expanded UFO role recently,” added Thomson, who is chief operating officer of the Lexington Institute in northern Virginia.

When it passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act in March 2022, Congress did indeed give NASIC a role in the investigation of unidentified flying objects.

The law requires that all Department of Defense and federal Intelligence Community components share UAP information with NASIC, as well as a Pentagon office on the issue, the then-new Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group.

Johnson noted that the law requires that “each element of the Intelligence Community and component of the Department of Defense with data relating to unidentified aerial phenomena shall make such data available immediately...to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.”

Wright-Patterson has a notable history in this arena. The base was the headquarters of Project Blue Book, the Air Force’s program to investigate UFOs in the 1950s and 1960s until it was terminated in late 1969.

Project Blue Book, and forerunners known as Project Sign and Project Grudge, investigated 12,618 sightings reported around the world between 1947 to 1969. Of those, 701 were never explained, according to a January 1985 letter on the topic issued by Wright-Patterson public affairs officials.