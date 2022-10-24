BreakingNews
Former Yellow Springs, Antioch College doctor accused of sex crimes against 15 women
Jamestown man killed in Clinton County crash

By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A Jamestown man died following a two-vehicle crash Monday in Greene Twp. in Clinton County.

The Clinton County Coroner’s Office pronounced 37-year-old Jeffrey L. Bruggeman deceased at the scene, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post.

The crash occurred at 8:47 a.m. on state Route 73.

Bruggeman was driving a black 1997 Honda CR-V southeast on state Route 73 when the SUV went left of center and hit a white 2012 GMC 3500 pick-up truck heading northwest, the patrol said. Both vehicles went off the side of road and into a ditch.

The 21-year-old Leesburg man driving the truck was not injured and did not want medical transportation, the Wilmington post said.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, Clinton-Highland Joint and Wilmington Fire/EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation also assisted on scene.

The crash is under investigation.

