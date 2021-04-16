Jay-Z, Diddy and Nas endorse Dayton native for New York City mayor

Hip-hop titans Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Shawn “Diddy” Combs and Nasir Jones, best known as Nas, are supporting Dayton native Ray McGuire as the next mayor of New York City, according to a report from Def Pen.
The endorsement could help McGuire, 64, considering the mayoral race has been dominated by frontrunner and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
The article notes, “McGuire is a New York transplant who grew in Dayton, Ohio. He left Dayton as a teenager to attend the prestigious Hotchkiss School in Connecticut. After high school, he decided to stay in New England and attend Harvard College. He landed in New York as a member of the Wall Street community. During his time in New York, he was worked in managerial positions at Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.”
The hotly contested race also includes Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and former MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley. The Democratic primary will be held June 22.
The full report is here: https://defpen.com/jay-z-diddy-nas-endorse-ray-mcguire/