Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield

Entertainment of all kinds is on tap today in Springfield.
The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors who will have a wide range of options — from burgers and pizza to international dishes — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.
Admission is free.
One of summer’s most anticipated events for nearly a decade, the competition returns to its mid-August roots after skipping 2020 and coming back last year in September, later than normal due to restrictions on gatherings caused by the pandemic.
Rotarian Eddie Bell, event marketing chair, said today’s competition should feel familiar.
“We’ve had some bumps over the last couple of years but it’s going to be a good weekend,” he told the Springfield News-Sun. “It will be a good combination of past and new trucks.”
Also today: The inaugural Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield, offers a chance to catch some of the biggest names in jazz along with regional and local performers and groups — again, for free.
Visitors will find 15 acts on two outdoor stages: National Road Commons Park, at 21 Fisher St., and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.
Saturday’s schedule: Commons Stage: New Basics Brass Band, 4:30 p.m.; Sydney McSweeney with Cedric Easton and Circle of Friends, 6 p.m.; Bobby Floyd Trio with Sean Jones, 7:30 p.m.; Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra with Samara Joy, 9 p.m.
Also: Mother Stewart’s Stage: Urban Jazz Coalition, 4 p.m.; Talisha Holmes, 5:30 p.m.; Eric Jerardi, 7 p.m.; Marquise Knox, 8:30 p.m.
