Jeff Wyler Automotive makes $500M Columbus-area acquisition

As part of the acquisition, the purchased organization will be rebranded as the “Wyler Collection,” bringing together 14 luxury automotive brands on one campus.

The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family will now be able to offer Ferrari, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, Lotus, Maserati, Volvo, Volkswagen, Audi, MINI, BMW, Jaguar, and Land Rover, a corporate statement said.

Founded in 1973, with this acquisition, Wyler Automotive and the Wyler Collection now represent 35 automotive franchises.

It also broadens Wyler’s reach in the Columbus area.

“This acquisition is about transformation and investment in the future,” David Wyler, Wyler CEO, said in a statement. “Midwest Auto Group is entering an exciting new chapter under new ownership, with elevated expectations, enhanced standards, and a renewed commitment to how luxury customers should be served. We are building on a strong foundation while raising the bar for the experience moving forward.”

The Dave Cantin Group, a mergers-and-acquisitions advisory company, put the value of the deal at $500 million in total acquisition value.

“The single-campus acquisition is among the largest franchise automotive transactions by a privately held company, and the largest overall auto retail transaction to date in 2026,” the company said in a statement.

A message was left with a spokesman for Wyler.

Wyler has dealerships across the Dayton and Springfield areas, from Fairfield to Centerville and beyond.