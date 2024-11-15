Jenkins named acting Greene County Treasurer amid government leadership shuffle

Amanda Jenkins has been appointed as acting Greene County Treasurer.
Jenkins is a graduate of Beavercreek High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in financial services from Wright State University. She previously worked for the city of Dayton as a financial analyst, and later for the Montgomery County Office of Management and Budget. She earned an MBA from Wright State in management, and spent the next 12 years at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a program manager.
“I bring over 20 years of experience in finance and public service that align directly with the responsibilities of the county treasurer,” Jenkins said this month, adding that her goals as treasurer center on financial stewardship, transparency and accountability, and innovation and efficiency.
Jenkins takes the county treasurer position as former Treasurer Kraig Hagler transitions to the Greene County Auditor’s office. Hagler had run unopposed on a Republican ticket in November to maintain his seat as county treasurer, but has since been appointed as the Greene County Auditor, following the retirement of Auditor David Graham.
“I have big shoes to fill, and I look forward to continuing some of the things that (Hagler) has already started,” Jenkins said.
The Greene County Republican Party is expected to meet and formally appoint Jenkins as treasurer on Nov. 22.
