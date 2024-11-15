Jenkins named acting Greene County Treasurer amid government leadership shuffle

“I bring over 20 years of experience in finance and public service that align directly with the responsibilities of the county treasurer,” Jenkins said this month, adding that her goals as treasurer center on financial stewardship, transparency and accountability, and innovation and efficiency.

Jenkins takes the county treasurer position as former Treasurer Kraig Hagler transitions to the Greene County Auditor’s office. Hagler had run unopposed on a Republican ticket in November to maintain his seat as county treasurer, but has since been appointed as the Greene County Auditor, following the retirement of Auditor David Graham.

“I have big shoes to fill, and I look forward to continuing some of the things that (Hagler) has already started,” Jenkins said.

The Greene County Republican Party is expected to meet and formally appoint Jenkins as treasurer on Nov. 22.