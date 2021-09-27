Jewish Community Center’s Cultural Art and Book Series returns next week

In addition to Federman’s involvement, Friedman offered other highlights.

“David Page focuses on dishes forming America’s national cuisine in ‘Food Americana’ (with) each chapter addressing a specific food (such as) lox and bagels, sushi, pizza, and tacos with history, anecdotes, humor and a recipe. Israeli Yishai Sardi’s novel ‘The Memory Water’ relates the story of a young man with a growing and troubling obsession with the Holocaust. The New York Times selected the book as an Editor’s Choice and for its ‘100 Notable Books of 2020.’”

Friedman says the virtual events feature and author talk or interview coupled with a question-and-answer session. There is no charge, but participants must register for each event in advance at JewishDayton.org. Books, some with author-signed bookplates, will be offered at events as well. For more information, contact Amy Dolph, JCC program coordinator, by email at ajdolph@jfgd.net.

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Wayne Federman, “The History of Stand-Up”

Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

David Page, “Food Americana”

Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Susan G. Groner, “Parenting with Sanity and Joy: 101 Simple Strategies”

Monday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

Daniel Levin, “Proof of Life: Twenty Days on the Hunt for a Missing Person in the Middle East”

Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m. (Direct from Israel)

Yishari Sarid, “The Memory Monster”

Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

Jori Epstein, “The Upstander: How Surviving the Holocaust Sparked Max Glauben’s Mission to Dismantle”

Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

David Biro, “The Magnificent Dappled Sea”

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Paula Shoyer, “The Instant Pot Kosher Cookbook: 100 Recipes to Nourish Body and Soul”

Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

Tracy Walder, “The Unexpected Spy: From the CIA to the FBI, My Secret Life Taking Down Some of the World’s Most Notorious Terrorists”