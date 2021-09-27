Jewish Community Center’s Cultural Art and Book Series returns next week

Stories of comedy, food, parenting, terrorism, the Holocaust and more encompass the Jewish Community Center of Greater Dayton’s 2021 Cultural Arts and Book Series, launching virtually via Zoom Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The series seeks to educate and entertain by offering programming promoting “awareness, appreciation and pride in the diversity of the Jewish people and community-at-large.”
“With this year’s lineup of events, we hope to expose participants to a taste of the broad array of influences exerted by Jews and Jewish culture,” said series chairman Neil Friedman, senior director of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Dayton. “By design, the Cultural Arts and Book Series includes genres to interest any reader, Jewish or not.”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The series opens with comedian Wayne Federman, author of “The History of Stand-Up: From Mark Twain to Dave Chappelle.” His book chronicles the evolution of stand-up from its earliest pre-vaudeville practitioners such as Artemus Ward and Mark Twain to contemporary comedians on HBO and Netflix. The veteran comedian and adjunct USC professor is noted for his “History of Stand-Up” podcast as well as his popular university lectures.
In addition to Federman’s involvement, Friedman offered other highlights.
“David Page focuses on dishes forming America’s national cuisine in ‘Food Americana’ (with) each chapter addressing a specific food (such as) lox and bagels, sushi, pizza, and tacos with history, anecdotes, humor and a recipe. Israeli Yishai Sardi’s novel ‘The Memory Water’ relates the story of a young man with a growing and troubling obsession with the Holocaust. The New York Times selected the book as an Editor’s Choice and for its ‘100 Notable Books of 2020.’”
Friedman says the virtual events feature and author talk or interview coupled with a question-and-answer session. There is no charge, but participants must register for each event in advance at JewishDayton.org. Books, some with author-signed bookplates, will be offered at events as well. For more information, contact Amy Dolph, JCC program coordinator, by email at ajdolph@jfgd.net.
Schedule of Events
Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
Wayne Federman, “The History of Stand-Up”
Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
David Page, “Food Americana”
Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
Susan G. Groner, “Parenting with Sanity and Joy: 101 Simple Strategies”
Monday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
Daniel Levin, “Proof of Life: Twenty Days on the Hunt for a Missing Person in the Middle East”
Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m. (Direct from Israel)
Yishari Sarid, “The Memory Monster”
Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.
Jori Epstein, “The Upstander: How Surviving the Holocaust Sparked Max Glauben’s Mission to Dismantle”
Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.
David Biro, “The Magnificent Dappled Sea”
Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Paula Shoyer, “The Instant Pot Kosher Cookbook: 100 Recipes to Nourish Body and Soul”
Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.
Tracy Walder, “The Unexpected Spy: From the CIA to the FBI, My Secret Life Taking Down Some of the World’s Most Notorious Terrorists”