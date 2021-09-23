Jim Gaines to lead statehouse coverage

“I’ve always followed government actions closely, and no matter what subject I was covering I was likely to find a public policy impact,” Gaines said. “I think letting people know what their government is doing – with perspective and context – is vital for a healthy, functioning society.”

Gaines joins the newsroom at a pivotal time, as Columbus tackles legislative redistricting, a statehouse corruption scandal, response to the pandemic and numerous other issues that directly impact our region. He will cover some of these issues personally, as well as direct coverage by others.

“It will take me a little while to get up to speed on all the relevant issues and personalities, but I intend to provide people in the greater Dayton area with the best coverage I can of their state officials — whether elected, appointed or hired — and the real-world effects of their actions,” he said.

Gaines welcomes feedback and suggestions. Contact him at James.Gaines@coxinc.com.