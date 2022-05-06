dayton-daily-news logo
X

Jim Skaggs talks about the Miamisburg man who saved his life

caption arrowCaption
Jim Skaggs placed flowers on the grave of Sgt. Gary McKiddy at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg for the last 50 years after McKiddy saved him in Vietnam

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top