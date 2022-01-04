Hamburger icon
Job fair: Fuyao has hundreds of openings at Moraine plant

Fast Facts About Fuyao
Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
4 minutes ago

Fuyao Glass America is seeking to fill hundreds of production jobs at its Moraine facility.

Montgomery County is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Employment Opportunity Center, 4303 W. Third St., Dayton.

Fuyao will interview and hire people on-site for these positions, which provide a benefits package that includes medical, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement plan, 13 paid time off days and eight paid holidays a year.

Starting wages are up to $16.54 an hour, and workers can increase pay with $100 biweekly attendance bonuses, monthly production bonuses and a pay increase after six months, according to a release.

