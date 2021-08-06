Jobs alert: Brookville company looks for 160+ workers

Local employers are pushing hard to find new workers.
Pak-Rite Industries will host a hiring event for its new Brookville facility, in the former Payless distribution center
The hiring event will be 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 1 Collective Way, Brookville.
“With over 60 years of experience, Pak-Rite has become an efficient, capable, and reliable source in packaging, warehousing and distribution for the automotive, retail and light and heavy truck industries,” the company said in a release shared by the Dayton Development Coalition. “The company will create more than 160 new jobs at a facility vacant since 2019.”
The Payless ShoeSource distribution center closed in early 2019.
Also, Montgomery County’s Workforce Development Department and the Dayton International Airport are teaming up for a separate job fair next week.
The Airport Job Fair is from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the airport, 3600 Terminal Drive, in Dayton, with free parking in the short term lot next to the terminal.
The new Pak-Rite jobs include warehouse associates, line leaders, forklift operators, quality inspectors, and more.
Full-time positions offer benefits and a starting pay of $17 an hour.
“We are excited to announce our new facility opening in Brookville,” Pak-Rite human resources leader Misty Bruns said in the release. “The support we’ve had with the community has been amazing and we look forward to becoming a part of Brookville and Montgomery County.”
Candidates may apply in-person at the event, or online at https://www.aboveandbeyondstaffingsolutions.com/open-positions.