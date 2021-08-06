dayton-daily-news logo
X

Jobs alert: Brookville company looks for 160+ workers

Collective Brands/Payless Shoe Source built a $35 million distribution site in Brookville before closing it two years ago. FILE
Collective Brands/Payless Shoe Source built a $35 million distribution site in Brookville before closing it two years ago. FILE

Credit: Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Thomas Gnau
Full-time Pak-Rite jobs pay starting wage of $17 an hour

Local employers are pushing hard to find new workers.

Pak-Rite Industries will host a hiring event for its new Brookville facility, in the former Payless distribution center

The hiring event will be 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 1 Collective Way, Brookville.

“With over 60 years of experience, Pak-Rite has become an efficient, capable, and reliable source in packaging, warehousing and distribution for the automotive, retail and light and heavy truck industries,” the company said in a release shared by the Dayton Development Coalition. “The company will create more than 160 new jobs at a facility vacant since 2019.”

The Payless ShoeSource distribution center closed in early 2019.

Also, Montgomery County’s Workforce Development Department and the Dayton International Airport are teaming up for a separate job fair next week.

The Airport Job Fair is from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the airport, 3600 Terminal Drive, in Dayton, with free parking in the short term lot next to the terminal.

The new Pak-Rite jobs include warehouse associates, line leaders, forklift operators, quality inspectors, and more.

Full-time positions offer benefits and a starting pay of $17 an hour.

“We are excited to announce our new facility opening in Brookville,” Pak-Rite human resources leader Misty Bruns said in the release. “The support we’ve had with the community has been amazing and we look forward to becoming a part of Brookville and Montgomery County.”

Candidates may apply in-person at the event, or online at https://www.aboveandbeyondstaffingsolutions.com/open-positions.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top