Jobs alert: Brookville company looks for 160+ workers

Also, Montgomery County’s Workforce Development Department and the Dayton International Airport are teaming up for a separate job fair next week.

The Airport Job Fair is from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the airport, 3600 Terminal Drive, in Dayton, with free parking in the short term lot next to the terminal.

The new Pak-Rite jobs include warehouse associates, line leaders, forklift operators, quality inspectors, and more.

Full-time positions offer benefits and a starting pay of $17 an hour.

“We are excited to announce our new facility opening in Brookville,” Pak-Rite human resources leader Misty Bruns said in the release. “The support we’ve had with the community has been amazing and we look forward to becoming a part of Brookville and Montgomery County.”

Candidates may apply in-person at the event, or online at https://www.aboveandbeyondstaffingsolutions.com/open-positions.