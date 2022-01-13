JobsOhio backs spec warehouse plan in Union with $1 million grant

This more recently announced building will be part of an inventory of small industrial sites, also near Dayton International. It will be designed as a rear-load facility with 32-foot clear height, 20 dock doors with 60-foot staging bays and 57 trailer stalls.

“The building’s design will help attract a wide range of end-users that will help the region remain competitive,” said Opus Senior Manager Todd Davis.

“This particular submarket has experienced recent build-to-suit efforts but has not attracted this type of development,” said coalition Executive Vice President of Regional Development Julie Sullivan.

“This new speculative building at Crossroads Logistics Park is specifically designed to attract logistics and manufacturing companies seeking to establish new operations rapidly,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “Along with Crossroads Logistics Park’s strategic location near the airport and major highways, this facility provides a competitive edge for companies looking to grow in the North American market.”