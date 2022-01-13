JobsOhio backs spec warehouse plan in Union with $1 million grant

Balboa Real Estate Partners and commercial real estate firm Opus Group are planning a 213,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center, Crossroads Logistics Park, in Union, the Dayton Development Coalition and Jobs Ohio have announced.
“This speculative building is designed to meet the needs of small and mid-sized companies in the logistics and advanced manufacturing sectors,” said Balboa Partner Tom Calahan.
The project is benefitting from a $1 million grant from the Ohio Site Inventory Program overseen by JobsOhio, the state’s private jobs creation arm.
The program offers grants and low-interest loans to support speculative site and building projects with no immediately identified tenant or user.
The area has seen previous spec activity. The Dayton Daily News reported last October that construction was expected to begin on a 675,000-square-foot building planned on spec on more than 80 acres near Dayton International Airport, according to Steve Stanley, executive director of the Montgomery County Transportation District.
This more recently announced building will be part of an inventory of small industrial sites, also near Dayton International. It will be designed as a rear-load facility with 32-foot clear height, 20 dock doors with 60-foot staging bays and 57 trailer stalls.
“The building’s design will help attract a wide range of end-users that will help the region remain competitive,” said Opus Senior Manager Todd Davis.
“This particular submarket has experienced recent build-to-suit efforts but has not attracted this type of development,” said coalition Executive Vice President of Regional Development Julie Sullivan.
“This new speculative building at Crossroads Logistics Park is specifically designed to attract logistics and manufacturing companies seeking to establish new operations rapidly,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “Along with Crossroads Logistics Park’s strategic location near the airport and major highways, this facility provides a competitive edge for companies looking to grow in the North American market.”
