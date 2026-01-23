Joby product chief talks future of air travel at Sinclair

Eric Allison, Joby Aviation chief product officer, discussed his company's work in Dayton and beyond Friday Jan. 23, 2026 at Sinclair Community College. THOMAS GNAU/STAF

Eric Allison, Joby Aviation chief product officer, discussed his company's work in Dayton and beyond Friday Jan. 23, 2026 at Sinclair Community College. THOMAS GNAU/STAF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Joby Aviation’s chief product officer invited listeners at Sinclair Community College to imagine a world where people might summon a flight with an app, take an Uber ride with fellow passengers to a “skyport,” then fly quickly and quietly in an aircraft built in Dayton to an airport.

“That’s the vision of what we’re building,” Eric Allison, the Joby executive, told an audience at Sinclair’s Strategic Outlook Symposium 2026 Friday.

ExploreJoby Aviation buys giant Vandalia building for $61.5M as local growth speeds up

Allison, who grew up in Wisconsin, is a veteran of the “Elevate” team at Uber, where he worked on that company’s vision of on-demand air mobility. He also spent time at Zee.Aero, which was Google cofounder Larry Page’s earliest attempt at a flying car company.

Joby has achieved two big Miami Valley milestones in recent months.

In November, the company began production of propeller blades at a Concorde Drive facility near Dayton International Airport.

And earlier this month, Joby said it had agreed to buy a 728,000-square-foot building at 1669 Capstone Way in Vandalia, a concrete step toward plans to double production to four aircraft a month in 2027, while also providing space for “significant future growth,” the company said.

Joby’s investment in the Dayton region is proving significant. Joby Aero, a wholly owned subsidiary of Joby Aviation, agreed to buy the Vandalia building from Capstone STS, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, for $61.5 million, according to an 8-K regulatory document Joby filed this month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Joby to acquire a second manufacturing facility in the Dayton, Ohio area, which spans more than 700,000 square feet. Credit: Joby Aviation

icon to expand image

Joby designs and makes electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, aircraft that can take off and land like helicopters — only with far less noise — but can also fly like conventional planes.

The company seeks to build a civilian market for these craft, quickly flying passengers to big-city airports, but has also explored potential uses with the Air Force.

Allison said his daily commute in the San Francisco area was once 90 minutes one-way. Millions of hours are wasted in gridlock, he said.

“The dream that we have, the focus that we have ... is to take advantage of the third dimension,” Allison said, adding: “We need to think differently about transportation.”

In Other News
1
I-75 North contraflow lane closing at noon Saturday
2
Kava Haus plans expansion with new seasonal shop at Xenia Station
3
Greene County selects contractor for old downtown jail demolition
4
Winter storm: Greene, Montgomery and Warren announce warming centers
5
What to watch: Our staff’s recommendations for when we are all snowed...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.