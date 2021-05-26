Network that supplied drugs in Dayton detective’s shooting death dismantled, DEA says

“During the investigation, we learned that the same LA transportation network had also been delivering drugs to Dayton, Ohio including the drugs that had been the target of the search warrant during which TFO Del Rio was shot and killed,” Todd said.

Detective Jorge Del Rio was shot twice while serving a drug-related warrant at a home on Ruskin Avenue as part of DEA task force in Dayton. Police said Del Rio was walking down steps when he was shot twice in the face.

He died days later on Nov. 7, 2019.

Nathan Goddard, Cahke Cortner and Lionel Combs III are charged in U.S. District Court in connection to the shooting. Authorities suspect Goddard of shooting Del Rio and are deciding whether to seek the death penalty in the case. Prosecutors filed court documents saying they will not be seeking the death penalty against Cortner and Combs.

Prosecutors have until October to decide whether they are going to pursue the death penalty against Goddard. All three men remain in federal custody.