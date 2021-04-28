Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines to resume for Wright State students

Wright State Physicians announced Wednesday that it would resume administering the vaccine at a May 3 clinic for WSU students 18 and older after the federal government last week lifted a temporary pause to investigate a rare clotting risk.

Students are required to have an appointment for the clinic, which will be May 3 at Wright State University Student Health Services at the Wright State Physicians main health center building, second floor of 725 University Blvd. Fairborn.