Judge plans 15 year sentence for former Beavercreek DARE officer guilty in child porn case

Explore Retired Beavercreek officer pleads guilty to federal child porn charges

A plea agreement called for Kovacs to be sentenced to between five and 20 years. The DOJ said in a sentencing memorandum filed in the case that 15 years would be sufficient punishment for the 61-year-old.

Kovacs retired in August 2018 after 25 years with the Beavercreek Police Department. He worked as a patrol officer, crime prevention specialist and Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer with Beavercreek City Schools, according to a Beavercreek police Facebook post announcing his retirement. During the Tuesday hearing, the government said Kovacs should have been viewed as a pillar of the community but instead committed “vile” and “heinous” crimes.

“In subject case, the defendant’s prior status as a local police officer is a disturbing aggravating factor,” a prosecutor sentencing memorandum filed before the hearing says. “The fact he engaged in possessing and transporting child pornography while a DARE officer is even more troubling. Local DARE officers are expected to serve as a positive role model for school age children. The defendant has compromised the integrity of the DARE program along with the honor and reputation of the Beavercreek Police Department.”

Kovacs said during the Tuesday hearing that he’s had a lot of time to think about his actions and said he regrets them. He also said that he was “very sorry” to the victims.

Kovacs’ attorney, Jon Paul Rion, said during the hearing that Kovacs suffered a death in the family and other family hardships around the time of the crimes which may have caused a man who spent his entire life serving the community “to go in a different direction.”

He asked the court to sentence him closer to 151 months -- about 12 and a half years.