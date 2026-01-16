Judge won’t let Oakwood attorney accused of stalking teen, voyeurism return to Michigan nursing home

Retired Greene County Common Pleas Judge Stephen Wolaver, who was appointed a visiting judge by the Ohio Supreme Court, is overseeing the case. He denied the motion for bond review by Currie’s attorney Ryan Nelson to remove the condition that Currie be on electronic monitoring and unable to leave the state should he post bail. He remains held on $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

“I really think this is just a case where people just don’t have a full grasp of what’s going on. This is a unique case in my career,” said Nelson, who has been practicing law for 30 years. “I’ve never dealt with a client who is so profoundly disabled.”

While Currie initially was diagnosed five or six years ago with Parkinson’s disease, Nelson said his diagnosis has been refined to progressive supranuclear palsy, which he described as “a rare terminal atypical parkinsonism disorder that affects his movement, speech and thought processes with a survivability of less than two years remaining” in his court filing.

Currie is unable to walk and Nelson said previously that “he can’t really talk; he can’t type, he can’t write, he can’t do much of anything for himself.”

Nelson said he has concerns about Currie’s competency to stand trial due to his ability to assist in his defense and plans to file a motion for a competency evaluation.

Currie is next due in court Jan. 28.

Police investigation

The investigation into Currie began in October 2024 by the Oakwood Public Safety Department, which obtained a search warrant for Currie’s cellphone and other devices.

“The search revealed that the defendant stalked a 17-year-old Oakwood High School student. The defendant went to her residence on numerous occasions and surreptitiously photographed and videotaped her in her bedroom through her windows, including in various states of nudity, obviously, all without her knowledge,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said when announcing the 91-count indictment.

When the teen left for college, he reportedly continued to return to photograph and record women in various states of undress, including a family member of the teen and a neighbor, Heck said.