Judicial panel rules that military sexual assault survivors may sue

“The asserted tortious act (sexual assault) did not involve a close military judgment call, did not further any conceivable military purpose, and could not be considered incident to military service,” the panel wrote, upholding a lower court’s ruling.

A message seeking comment was sent to a Department of the Air Force representative.

In April, an Air Force judge found former Air Force Research Lab commander Maj. Gen. William Cooley, 56, guilty of one charge of abusive sexual contact in an historic court-martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The judge sentenced Cooley to a reprimand that may impact his military career and retirement and ordered that he forfeit $10,910 of monthly pay for five months.