Juicing Jammers to close location in Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar District

Dayton native Tawnni Miles started Juicing Jammers in 2017 after her daughter, Laila, was having trouble transitioning from baby food and milk to table food and textures. Miles said she started making smoothies and it became a huge hit with her family and friends.

“As a registered nurse, I knew changing our diets was key to curing the ailments attacking health,” Miles said. “So, what better way than to show up with the healthiest and most nutritious juices, lemonade, and yogurt bowls.”

She began her venture by participating in pop up events. In 2020, she sold juices in The Entrepreneurs Marketplace and bought a trailer. Juicing Jammers became the city’s first black and woman-owned mobile juicer.

As she began participating in farmers markets and pop up events, Miles said she geared her menu towards the fruits and vegetables that could help with health disparities like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

“We don’t have to sacrifice taste for health,” she said. “We can have both.”

Juicing Jammers opened its first brick-and-mortar location in July 2022. In March 2023, the juice bar temporarily closed after a contractor hit a sprinkler line that destroyed the entire space. Miles was able to reopen in August 2023.

The juice bar will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information and updates, visit www.ohjuicingjammers.com or Juicing Jammers’ Facebook or Instagram pages.