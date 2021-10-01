Jupiter String Quartet opens UD ArtsLIVE Series this weekend

The University of Dayton’s 2021-2022 ArtsLIVE Series opens Sunday, Oct. 3 with Jupiter String Quartet in the Sears Recital Hall of the Jesse Philips Humanities Center.
The quartet will perform their program titled “American Prism,” inspired by America’s diverse and unique musical traditions.
According to organizers, the performance begins at the turn of the 20 century with Charles Ives and also features “Lyric from George Walker’s first string quartet, Florence Price’s distinct interpretations of folk tunes, upbeat dances from John Adams, and Joan Tower’s moving 9/11 tribute “In Memory.” Works by contemporary musicians Michi Wiancko and Judd Greenstein will be heard as well.
The quartet, celebrating their 20th season together and based at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, consists of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg’s sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg’s husband, Liz’s brother-in-law).
“After the past year, live performance feels more important than ever,” said Eileen Carr, ArtsLIVE program coordinator in a release. “We’re grateful that musicians are willing to travel and appear in person once again.”
HOW TO GO
What: Jupiter String Quartet
Where: Sears Recital Hall of the Jesse Philips Humanities Center at the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton
When: 3 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $5-$18; free for UD students
Tickets: Call Kennedy Union box office at 937-229-2545 or visit go.udayton.edu/artslive