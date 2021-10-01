Jupiter String Quartet opens UD ArtsLIVE Series this weekend

The quartet, celebrating their 20th season together and based at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, consists of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg’s sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg’s husband, Liz’s brother-in-law).

“After the past year, live performance feels more important than ever,” said Eileen Carr, ArtsLIVE program coordinator in a release. “We’re grateful that musicians are willing to travel and appear in person once again.”