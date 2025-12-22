Jury finds 2nd suspect guilty in deadly shooting of 12-year-old Dayton girl

• Guilty verdict: Javen Conner was found guilty of murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and aggravated menacing charges, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Who was involved?

• Brothers charged: Conner and his brother, Antawan Benson Jr., are accused of killing Isabella A’more Carlos when they reportedly shot into multiple houses in Dayton on Aug. 23, 2024.

Benson was convicted of murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, aggravated menacing and having weapons while under disability following his trial earlier this month.

• Charity Adams student: Isabella, a Charity Adams Earley Girls Academy student, was sleeping when she was shot, according to Dayton police.

Her younger sister found her dead on the floor, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

Her father, Michael Nooks, tried to revive her, but she died at the scene.

“As a dad you’re supposed to be able to protect your kids, but I couldn’t in that situation,” he said.

What were they accused of?

• Deadly shooting: Conner and Benson shot three homes of West Fairview Avenue, reportedly firing 37 shots.

Isabella was hit by gunfire while sleeping in an upstairs bedroom in one of the homes.

There’s no evidence Isabella’s family or house was targeted in the shooting.

“This cowardly shooting was tragic and senseless,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said. “This young girl with her entire life ahead of her, her entire future, was snuffed out. A seventh grader murdered while at home. Murdered while asleep in her bed.”

• Social media feud: The shooting stemmed from a social media post involving Benson and Conner’s cousin, said Heck.

The day before the shooting the brothers confront a woman in Trotwood about the social media post.

“It had nothing to do directly with them,” Heck said.

Benson reportedly pointed a gun at the woman and chased after her on foot when tried to drive away.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Conner is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8.