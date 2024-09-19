Jury finds Dayton man guilty of sexually abusing 3 young girls

A jury convicted a Dayton man Thursday afternoon on more than a dozen charges for sexually abusing three young girls.
Ezra Bansobeza was found guilty as charged by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury following a trial that began Monday in Judge Mary Wiseman’s courtroom. He was convicted of three counts of rape involving a child younger than 10; three counts of attempted rape, including one involving a child younger than 10 and one involving a child younger than 13; two counts of kidnapping; and six counts of gross sexual imposition, including five involving a child younger than 13.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 9.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
The Dayton Police Department began an investigation Aug. 14, 2023, when a woman to her 9-year-old daughter to Dayton Children’s Hospital because she had concerns the girl had been sexually assaulted, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
In a forensic interview, the girl described multiple assaults by Bansobeza and said that they had occurred during the spring of that year, the affidavit stated.
While investigating, detectives also became aware of an 8-year-old girl who described multiple similar incidents, court documents read.
Bansobeza was indicted in January for a second time after a third girl came forward who made similar allegations against him.
He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.
About the Author