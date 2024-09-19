Jury finds Dayton man guilty of sexually abusing 3 young girls

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 9.

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation Aug. 14, 2023, when a woman to her 9-year-old daughter to Dayton Children’s Hospital because she had concerns the girl had been sexually assaulted, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

In a forensic interview, the girl described multiple assaults by Bansobeza and said that they had occurred during the spring of that year, the affidavit stated.

While investigating, detectives also became aware of an 8-year-old girl who described multiple similar incidents, court documents read.

Bansobeza was indicted in January for a second time after a third girl came forward who made similar allegations against him.

He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.