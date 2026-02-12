JUST IN: Airport-area building sells for nearly $42 million

The distribution center of global French industrial company Legrand near Dayton International Airport sold this week of $41.9 million, new Montgomery County property transaction records show.

Three years ago this month, Legrand, a producer and distributor of electrical and digital equipment, opened its huge, 637,000-square-foot center off Union Airpark Boulevard in Union.

New local records show that owner ET IV-NP Dayton Owner LLC sold the building to another limited liability company, 2200 Douglas owner LLC, whose New York address matches that of Box Equities, a privately held real estate investment firm.

Ohio officials in 2021 said they expected Legrand North America LLC to create 261 full-time jobs, generating $10.3 million in new annual payroll and while protecting $1.4 million in then-existing payroll as a result of its Union operation.

Records give the new sale date as Wednesday.

A message seeking comment was sent to a representative of Legrand Thursday.

Legrand’s center is a stone’s throw away from the Procter & Gamble distribution center whose construction kicked off a wave of development near the airport more than a decade ago. Also not far away also is one of Amazon’s newest fulfillment centers at 1835 Union Airpark.

Legrand bought Moraine-based Lastar, Inc., including its Quiktron and C2G (Cables to Go) divisions, in 2014. Seven years before that acquisition, Lastar had moved from a Webster Street location in Dayton to 3555 Kettering Blvd. in Moraine.

