JUST IN: Archdiocese will release ‘final’ parish reorganization plan Sunday

A draft of the plan was released in October for revision and comment.

Explore Archdiocese releases draft of reorganization of parishes

“I am convinced that Beacons of Light, born in great hope, will enable us to form strong parishes, centered on the Eucharist, that radiate the love of Christ and joy of the Gospel,” Schnurr said in Wednesday’s statement from the archdiocese.

The recent open comment period drew nearly 8,000 comments and has resulted in many changes to the configuration, the archdiocese said.

“Collectively the changes from the draft to the final parish groupings have resulted in a stronger arrangement of Families of Parishes, that will allow for optimal growth of the archdiocese in the decades to come,” the archdiocese also said.

The final list will be available at BeaconsAOC.org at noon Sunday.