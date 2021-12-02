dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: Centerville buys more Uptown land in entertainment district

The city has acquired another Uptown property as part of its $11.4 million to revitalize the area, it was announced today. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
The city has acquired another Uptown property as part of its $11.4 million to revitalize the area, it was announced today. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
25 minutes ago

CENTERVILLE — The city has acquired another Uptown property as part of its $11.4 million plan to revitalize the area, it was announced today.

Centerville officials are considering converting part of the land at 98 W. Franklin St. into parking, one of the priorities for the Uptown plan, according to the announcement.

Caption
The city has acquired another Uptown property as part of its $11.4 million to revitalize the area, it was announced today. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The city has acquired another Uptown property as part of its $11.4 million to revitalize the area, it was announced today. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
The city has acquired another Uptown property as part of its $11.4 million to revitalize the area, it was announced today. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The land was purchased for $235,000 and is slightly more than 1 acre, according to the city. In May, the city bought a 0.2-acre parcel at 54 W. Franklin St. Both properties are in the 113-acre entertainment district approved by the state earlier this year.

“This is a great example of having conversations with our business owners and working together to achieve the vision for Uptown,” Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith said in today’s announcement.

ExploreEARLIER: Centerville’s Yankee Trace costs climb, upscale golf club work delayed

“A valet lot in close proximity to high-end restaurants will create a safer, more convenient district,” he added.

Both properties the city has acquired are near the town’s historic center, where the owner of a popular Dayton Oregon District restaurant plans a new dining establishment.

Manna, a new restaurant concept by Salar co-owner and executive chef Margot Blondet, is planned at 57 and 63 W. Franklin, where two buildings will be combined.

ExploreBUSINESS: Centerville schools OKs city tax deal for Austin Landing firm to build near Yankee Trace

In Other News
1
6-state trooper initiative targets impaired driving
2
Ohio’s COVID cases, hospitalizations back at fall peak numbers
3
It’s back: Third Street bridge reopens at long last
4
Troy industrial properties bring $22.5 million in sale
5
4th round of Vax-2-School scholarship winners to be named this...

About the Author

ajc.com

Nick Blizzard
Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top