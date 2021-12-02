JUST IN: Centerville buys more Uptown land in entertainment district

CENTERVILLE — The city has acquired another Uptown property as part of its $11.4 million plan to revitalize the area, it was announced today.
Centerville officials are considering converting part of the land at 98 W. Franklin St. into parking, one of the priorities for the Uptown plan, according to the announcement.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The land was purchased for $235,000 and is slightly more than 1 acre, according to the city. In May, the city bought a 0.2-acre parcel at 54 W. Franklin St. Both properties are in the 113-acre entertainment district approved by the state earlier this year.
“This is a great example of having conversations with our business owners and working together to achieve the vision for Uptown,” Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith said in today’s announcement.
“A valet lot in close proximity to high-end restaurants will create a safer, more convenient district,” he added.
Both properties the city has acquired are near the town’s historic center, where the owner of a popular Dayton Oregon District restaurant plans a new dining establishment.
Manna, a new restaurant concept by Salar co-owner and executive chef Margot Blondet, is planned at 57 and 63 W. Franklin, where two buildings will be combined.
About the Author