JUST IN: Centerville OKs new fee for electric vehicle charging stations

Drivers using electric vehicle charging stations in Centerville will soon have to pay for that service.
The Centerville City Council has approved a $1 an hour fee for users of the six ports at three new electric vehicle charging stations.
The vote came Monday night after a public hearing on the issue. Use of the stations has been complimentary, according to the city.
The fees will begin in 30 days, officials said. The fees will help “recoup the costs of maintenance expenses for the equipment,” according to the legislation.
Centerville “may adjust the fees up to ten percent … annually without the need for City Council action,” it states.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency awarded $37,500 in grant funding to Centerville to install new stations.
Centerville was among many Dayton-area communities to receive state funding. Others included in Bellbrook, Dayton, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Kettering, Lebanon and Washington Twp., records show.
Austin Landing, the Dayton Art Institute, the Oregon District, Caesar Creek State Park and the Rose Music Center are among the 29 regional sites the Ohio EPA selected in awarding about $3.25 million statewide.
Centerville has one new dual charging station in the parking lot behind the municipal building at 100 W. Spring Valley Road and two others in the Uptown public parking lot behind 33 W. Franklin St., Centerville officials said.
About the Author