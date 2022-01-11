Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: Centerville OKs new fee for electric vehicle charging stations

The Centerville City Council has approved a $1 an hour fee for users of the six ports at three new electric vehicle charging stations. FILE
caption arrowCaption
The Centerville City Council has approved a $1 an hour fee for users of the six ports at three new electric vehicle charging stations. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
28 minutes ago

Drivers using electric vehicle charging stations in Centerville will soon have to pay for that service.

The Centerville City Council has approved a $1 an hour fee for users of the six ports at three new electric vehicle charging stations.

The vote came Monday night after a public hearing on the issue. Use of the stations has been complimentary, according to the city.

The fees will begin in 30 days, officials said. The fees will help “recoup the costs of maintenance expenses for the equipment,” according to the legislation.

ExplorePOPULAR: Centerville tweaks stray cat feeding law as part of SICSA partnership

Centerville “may adjust the fees up to ten percent … annually without the need for City Council action,” it states.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency awarded $37,500 in grant funding to Centerville to install new stations.

Centerville was among many Dayton-area communities to receive state funding. Others included in Bellbrook, Dayton, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Kettering, Lebanon and Washington Twp., records show.

Austin Landing, the Dayton Art Institute, the Oregon District, Caesar Creek State Park and the Rose Music Center are among the 29 regional sites the Ohio EPA selected in awarding about $3.25 million statewide.

Centerville has one new dual charging station in the parking lot behind the municipal building at 100 W. Spring Valley Road and two others in the Uptown public parking lot behind 33 W. Franklin St., Centerville officials said.

ExplorePOPULAR: Kettering Fraze Pavilion announces concerts, entertainment events for 2022 season

In Other News
1
CBC: Donors get a chance to win tickets to Bengals playoff game
2
State recommends plea deal in Bellbrook superintendent case
3
Wanted man accused of shooting man in face in Dayton
4
Dayton to add new electric vehicle charging stations: What you need to...
5
COVID hospitalizations reach all-time high in region

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top