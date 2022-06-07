Just in: County Corp. spends $2.5 million on 100 West Dayton homes

All located within Dayton municipal limits, the one- and two-story, two- and three-bedroom homes are on Cummings Court, Whitmore, Crown and Merryfield avenues and elsewhere. Naas said they are concentrated in the Edgemont, Residence Park and other nearby neighborhoods of Dayton.

The previous owner has had the properties up for sale for some time, Naas said. He believes there is a chance to work with some of the tenants to help them acquire their homes.

His goal is to help 15% to 20% of the tenants take that step.

“This is why they were developed,” Naas said. “They were developed as what is known as a lease-to-purchase development, through the tax credits from the state, but the prior owner never really made any progress on it,” he said. “So we’re hopeful.”

“It’s more than just owning the home. It’s a way of bringing the community together so it’s better for everyone,” he added.

County Corp has an affiliated entity, the Home Ownership Center of Greater Dayton, and interested residents will be directed toward that center, with possible down payment assistance and other programs open to them. Down payment assistance need not be repaid while the owner lives in the home, Naas noted.

“We believe that we made a very good investment,” Naas said. “We believe that the value of the assets are in excess of that $2.5 million.”