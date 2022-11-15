Body of missing Miamisburg man found in Oakwood wooded area

“I thank everyone who assisted in the search that resulted in the discovery of this individual,” he said. “It is my hope that family members and friends can find some closure now that their loved one has been located.”

The man was reported missing to the sheriff’s office and Saturday’s search involved that agency and Oakwood, police said.

The search was halted after “several hours of canvassing in inclement weather revealed no sign of the individual,” according to police.

On Monday, the search resumed and included the sheriff’s office, Five Rivers MetroParks, Oakwood public safety and members of EquuSearch, a volunteer-based search and recovery team, authorities said.

The coroner’s office responded and recovered the body, authorities said.