Body of missing Miamisburg man found in Oakwood wooded area

OAKWOOD — The body of a missing endangered 43-year-old Miamisburg man was found Monday in a wooded area, authorities said.
The body was recovered about 11 a.m. after authorities reconvened a search started Saturday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office Tuesday said the cause of death is pending.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
The search began after the man’s vehicle was found abandoned on Oakwood Avenue near Ridgeway Road, adjacent to the entrance of Centennial Park at Houk Stream, police said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.
“This is a very sad situation,” Oakwood Public Safety Department Chief Alan Hill said in the statement.
“I thank everyone who assisted in the search that resulted in the discovery of this individual,” he said. “It is my hope that family members and friends can find some closure now that their loved one has been located.”
The man was reported missing to the sheriff’s office and Saturday’s search involved that agency and Oakwood, police said.
The search was halted after “several hours of canvassing in inclement weather revealed no sign of the individual,” according to police.
On Monday, the search resumed and included the sheriff’s office, Five Rivers MetroParks, Oakwood public safety and members of EquuSearch, a volunteer-based search and recovery team, authorities said.
The coroner’s office responded and recovered the body, authorities said.