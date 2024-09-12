Former Crowne Plaza in downtown may become Dayton Vitality Hotel

The 13-story hotel was known as the Crowne Plaza Dayton for most of its history but was rebranded as a Radisson property in 2021, a year before it closed down.

The new proposed hotel would be helpful to the Dayton Convention Center and downtown, but the convention facility still needs a nationally branded hotel nearby, said Pam Plageman, executive director and CEO of the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority, which oversees the convention center.

“We’re cautiously optimistic” about this project, she said. “There are a lot of groups that would use it, if they do what they say they’re going to do.”

A website for the Bright Hotel, a hotel management company, says the Dayton Vitality Hotel is one of its five hotel projects. The company has other projects in Los Angeles; Memphis, Tennessee; and Orlando, Florida.

A website for the Dayton Vitality Hotel says the property will offer “modern elegance” and “convenient technology.” The hotel is supposed to provide state-of-the-art self check-in technology that eliminates the need for face-to-face interactions.

The company says its hotel rooms will have smart locks that guests can unlock using their mobile phones.

This project would help revitalize a building that is attached to the Dayton Convention Center via a skywalk, Plageman said.

Bright Hotel has said it is working to get a portion of the hotel open for business, and then it will work to renovate the rest of the facility, likely floor by floor, Plageman said.

There’s heavy debt on the Crowne Plaza property, she said, and getting part of the hotel up and running would help generate revenue.

The Dayton Vitality Hotel might appeal to cheer squads, hobbyists and other groups that book the convention center who want a clean, nice place to stay, she said.

But the convention center really needs a nationally branded hotel nearby that rewards points for stays to corporate groups, regional business attendees and major conventions, she said.

“They want their points ... and they want to stay in a recognizable brand where they know what they’re going to get,” she said.

There have been many questions surrounding the future of the former Crowne Plaza since the building closed down.

Speculation about the property intensified when plans were revealed this past spring for a new “headquarter” hotel across the street from the Dayton Convention Center.

The headquarter hotel is planned for the east side of the convention center. The Crowne Plaza is north of the facility.

The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority earlier this week announced it has selected Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company to develop a new hotel on a city-owned plaza on South Jefferson Street.

The proposal calls for roughly 200 new hotel rooms, and the project could cost $60 million to $80 million.

Downtown Dayton currently has two hotels in operation, which are located near the Day Air Ball Park where the Dayton Dragons play.

But new hotels are being constructed on North Main Street, near downtown’s large performing arts venues, and at the Dayton Arcade.

Local leaders say the convention center needs a hundreds of hotel rooms close by to help attract events to the facility.

Plageman said the facility needs hundreds of hotels in roughly a three-block distance, and groups that host conventions and major events typically want a nationally branded hotel.

“We are happy about all the hotels coming online,” she said. “That gives us more marketability, it makes the downtown core more attractive and people will come — we’ve seen it happen in other cities.”

The convention center right now is undergoing $45 million in renovations to help modernize and increase interest in the facility. About 70% of the renovation work has been completed, officials said.

There are other important amenities near the Crowne Plaza property, like the Levitt Pavilion Dayton, the free outdoor music venue, and the Fire Blocks District, the Oregon District and the Dayton Arcade.

This newspaper reached out to Bright Hotel Group and will update this story with their responses.