JUST IN: Greene County judge rules in favor of contested biodigester, residents ‘heartbroken’

Anerobic digesters are enclosed entities in which agricultural or food waste is stored and produce liquids and gases as the waste decomposes.

Renergy and Bath Twp. Trustee Tom Pitstick, whose farm the biodigester operates on, were sent a letter from an outside prosecutor saying that the operation was in violation of both the Ohio Revised Code and Bath Twp. zoning code. The letter stated that Dovetail had 30 days to correct the violation. “Failure to correct this violation with result in legal action,” the prosecutor stated in the letter. The letter stated that because at least half of the feedstock used for the production of energy and biodiesel production was not from the Pitstick farm that it was not deemed an agricultural use.

The bio-energy and Pitstick appealed that order and continued to operate.

Explore Greene County residents petition for township trustees to resign

More than 500 people have signed a petition calling for the removal of Pitstick and Bath Twp. Trustee Steve Ross. Some residents believe that the two have failed to protect township residents, said Lorie Venable, a Fairborn resident who started the petition. Neither have resigned.

Bradley Martin, who lives near the biodigester, said this ruling is “heartbreaking.”

“We just want a community where we can open our windows and enjoy the air,” Martin said.

Martin said he surveyed his neighbors and others living nearby the biodigester. Many said they felt the smell was so bad that if they had known about it before moving to the area, they would not have moved there.

“Quite frankly, I think we might see a lot of families considering moving out of the area very, very soon,” Martin said. “This is not just a bad smell for us, we see this as a threat to our environment and our health.”

Martin said the first many residents heard of Dovetail being a public utility was at the March BZA hearing.

“It’s their ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ card,” Martin said.

During the March 2020 BZA hearing, Renergy attorneys claimed that the operation is considered a public utility and not subject to township zoning laws. On Feb. 9 an attorney for Renergy filed a notice in one of its lawsuits declaring it a public utility. This notice mentions that in Morrow County, where a sister facility is located, a judge ruled that the anerobic digester operation is a public utility.

The attorney representing Bath Twp. filed a brief stating that Morrow County ruling was “incorrect.”

The Morrow County Renergy facility earlier this month had a 2,000 gallon spill, according to Oberfield. The company said this happened during a standard land application and a hose failed. The Ohio EPA and Ohio Department of Natural Resources were notified, the company said.

Residents had been hoping for a different outcome for Greene County than what happened in Morrow County.

“This is a bit of a shock,” Martin said.

Dovetail pays public utility personal property taxes to the state and to Greene County and has been since 2015, court documents state. Dovetail also is certified as an “Ohio Renewable Energy Resource Generating Facility,” court documents say.

“(The) Dovetail biodigester facility is a public utility exempt from township zoning requirements pursuant to (Ohio Revised Code),” the court documents state.

Both parties have 30 days to file an appeal of Buckwalter’s order.

Martin said he hopes the township appeals the decision.

Pete Bales, Bath Twp. administrator, said that the township is “analyzing the decision handed down by Judge Buckwalter” and “looking very carefully at everything.” He was not sure yet whether the township would file an appeal.

There is still a class action lawsuit against Renergy from a Fairborn resident that is pending. The suit alleges the Dovetail operation is a nuisance.

The suit alleges that the smell from the Dovetail operation has interfered with the residents’ use and enjoyment of their property. The lawsuit also says a properly operated facility would prevent the odors from the facility from invading the homes and property of those living nearby.