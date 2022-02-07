JUST IN: Kettering Fraze Pavilion announces new concerts for 2022 season

KETTERING — The Fraze Pavilion has announced three more concerts for the 2022 season.
The city of Kettering-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue Monday said the following are scheduled for this year with tickets going on sale Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.:
•Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd, 90s Throwdown, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022, tickets $29 to $46.
•I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Coolio, Rob Base, Tone Loc and Young MC, 8 p.m. Aug. 6, tickets $50 to $75.
•The Australian, Pink Floyd Show, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1, Tickets $30 to $65.
Tickets are limited to four per person on the first day of sales.
The Fraze earlier announced several other concerts and events. They include:
•Killer Queen, the premier tribute to Queen, June 29, 8 p.m. Tickets $20 to $35.
•The Electric Light Orchestra Experience, celebrating 50 years of ELO, July 14, 8 p.m. Tickets $21.50 to $29.50.
•Get The Led Out, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 to $29.
•The Menus, Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Tickets $5 for general admission.
•Spass Nacht, June 15, 5:30 p.m. Free festival in Lincoln Park.
•The 34th Annual Art on the Commons, Aug. 14, 11 a.m. Free event in Lincoln Park.
Kettering officials have they said are planning for a full season in 2022 after a full closure in 2020 and an abbreviated schedule last year due to COVID-19.
The season, which traditionally begins in the spring, started in late July last year and lasted until early September.
About the Author