JUST IN: Kettering Fraze Pavilion announces new concerts for 2022 season

Tickets are limited to four per person on the first day of sales.

The Fraze earlier announced several other concerts and events. They include:

•Killer Queen, the premier tribute to Queen, June 29, 8 p.m. Tickets $20 to $35.

•The Electric Light Orchestra Experience, celebrating 50 years of ELO, July 14, 8 p.m. Tickets $21.50 to $29.50.

•Get The Led Out, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 to $29.

•The Menus, Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Tickets $5 for general admission.

•Spass Nacht, June 15, 5:30 p.m. Free festival in Lincoln Park.

•The 34th Annual Art on the Commons, Aug. 14, 11 a.m. Free event in Lincoln Park.

Kettering officials have they said are planning for a full season in 2022 after a full closure in 2020 and an abbreviated schedule last year due to COVID-19.

The season, which traditionally begins in the spring, started in late July last year and lasted until early September.