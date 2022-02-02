JUST IN: Longtime Kettering city manager to resign

Longtime Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman is resigning at the end of the year when his current contract expires.
Schwieterman, 56, has been city manager since 2006 and worked for the city for 33 years, the city of Kettering said in the announcement Wednesday.
“I am grateful for the support from the Council members — past and present — who had the faith in me to allow me to serve as the city manager,” he said.
The announcement comes just a month after the end of Don Patterson’s 16-year run as Kettering mayor.
“I fell in love with public service,” Schwieterman said. “There is no greater satisfaction in my work than to find ways to best serve people. We budget, organize and strategically plan for the future health of this one-of-a-kind community; but, my biggest win is an impromptu meeting with a resident who needs a hand, and — together — we figure it out. We shake hands, and we smile at the progress we made. Not many jobs come with that kind of fulfillment — the kind you can only get through service.”
