JUST IN: Kettering hacker sends bogus message of no school day after Bengals Super Bowl

KETTERING — An account for Fairmont High School’s principal was hacked, leading to a bogus message stating there would be no school on Valentine’s Day, the day after Super Bowl LVI featuring the Cincinnati Bengals, according to district.
School officials are investigating who sent the message late Monday night, a district spokeswoman said. A message sent out on social media from the district a few minutes later states:
“Dear Firebird Parents, It just came to our attention that Mr. (Tyler) Alexander was hacked and a newsletter was sent out stating we do not have school on February 14,” according to the district’s message.
“If this were true, it would come from the District, not from an individual principal. Fairmont High School WILL be in session on Monday, February 14,” the district states. “Please give the main office at FHS a call if you have any questions. Go Birds!!”
Kettering schools Spokeswoman Kari Basson said in an email the hacker has not yet been identified. The district’s technology team is looking investigating, she said.
“It appears that someone took Mr. Alexander’s Friday Parent Newsletter and replaced the first paragraph,” Basson said.
She noted “a number of grammatical errors in this paragraph, which did send red flags up for a number of our parents who immediately questioned the validity of this email.”
Basson said the bogus message reads:
“Firebird Parents,
I hope everyone enjoyed the rest and is safe in the light of the recent winter storm. As you know, The Cincinnati Bengals hasn’t been to a Super Bowl in 3 decades and to commemorate this recent upcoming of The Bengals going, Kettering Schools has deciated to take Monday, February 14, 2022 off to have our students and staff go out and support Cincinannti in this great feat.
If you know the parent of an 8th grade student, please urge them to attend the 8th Grade Parent/Student Meeting on Thursday, February 10. This event will begin at 7:00pm in the auditorium at FHS. This is the kick-off event for scheduling and for their high school career, so we hope to have a great turnout.
We have a great staff at FHS! Click here to view our FHS Staff Spotlight for this week.
Who-Dey & Go Birds! Stay safe out there!
Tyler Alexander, Principal
Kettering Fairmont High School.”
About the Author