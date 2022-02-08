JUST IN: Kettering hacker sends bogus message of no school day after Bengals Super Bowl

“It appears that someone took Mr. Alexander’s Friday Parent Newsletter and replaced the first paragraph,” Basson said.

She noted “a number of grammatical errors in this paragraph, which did send red flags up for a number of our parents who immediately questioned the validity of this email.”

Basson said the bogus message reads:

“Firebird Parents,

I hope everyone enjoyed the rest and is safe in the light of the recent winter storm. As you know, The Cincinnati Bengals hasn’t been to a Super Bowl in 3 decades and to commemorate this recent upcoming of The Bengals going, Kettering Schools has deciated to take Monday, February 14, 2022 off to have our students and staff go out and support Cincinannti in this great feat.

If you know the parent of an 8th grade student, please urge them to attend the 8th Grade Parent/Student Meeting on Thursday, February 10. This event will begin at 7:00pm in the auditorium at FHS. This is the kick-off event for scheduling and for their high school career, so we hope to have a great turnout.

We have a great staff at FHS! Click here to view our FHS Staff Spotlight for this week.

Who-Dey & Go Birds! Stay safe out there!

Tyler Alexander, Principal

Kettering Fairmont High School.”