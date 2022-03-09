JUST IN: Kettering OKs deal for license plate detection traffic cams despite criticism

The issue was on council’s agenda last month but removed because some of its new members elected in November needed more information on the issue, Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner said.

Centerville and Vandalia have approved the license plate reading cameras while Dayton has considered them after a 2020 pilot program, officials said.

Flock says its systems have helped police solve hundreds of murders and violent crimes, recover thousands of stolen vehicles and seize hundreds of illegal weapons.

However, information captured on automatic license plate readers – including the license plate number, and the date, time and location of every scan – is being collected and sometimes pooled into regional sharing systems, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Kettering already has traffic cameras at major intersections throughout the city, but the Flock system uses “intelligent cameras” that provide more details, Schwieterman said.