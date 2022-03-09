Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: Kettering OKs deal for license plate detection traffic cams despite criticism

Kettering has approved a measure to contract with Flock Group Inc., a company which touts a public safety system to help neighborhoods, businesses, and police to eliminate crime. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Kettering has approved a measure to contract with Flock Group Inc., a company which touts a public safety system to help neighborhoods, businesses, and police to eliminate crime. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
35 minutes ago

KETTERING — The city has approved contracting with a business to install automatic license plate detection cameras despite criticism of the technology.

Kettering City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow City Manager Mark Schwieterman to buy cameras from Flock Group Inc.

At-large Councilwoman Jyl Hall said officials have looked into the technology and she feels “satisfied our questions have been answered” while Councilman Bob Scott said he “fully supports” the move.

The vote came after Kettering resident Sterling Abernathy told council he had several concerns about the Flock system, calling it “mass surveillance technology.”

ExplorePOPULAR: U.S. 35 to see detour near I-75, lane closures to the east

The agreement will have Flock install 10 cameras across the city to help police solve crimes, Schwieterman has said.

The issue was on council’s agenda last month but removed because some of its new members elected in November needed more information on the issue, Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner said.

Centerville and Vandalia have approved the license plate reading cameras while Dayton has considered them after a 2020 pilot program, officials said.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering racial equity survey: Schools get higher marks, police lower

Flock says its systems have helped police solve hundreds of murders and violent crimes, recover thousands of stolen vehicles and seize hundreds of illegal weapons.

However, information captured on automatic license plate readers – including the license plate number, and the date, time and location of every scan – is being collected and sometimes pooled into regional sharing systems, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Kettering already has traffic cameras at major intersections throughout the city, but the Flock system uses “intelligent cameras” that provide more details, Schwieterman said.

ExplorePOPULAR: Kroger breaks ground on $23 million local store

In Other News
1
Left lane opens on I-75 south after crash closes highway in Miami Twp.
2
Woolpert adds former Wright-Patterson officer to Ohio team
3
Online tool lets public explore Miami Valley health, income, education...
4
Big Hoopla events preceding First Four aim to spark excitement...
5
Huber Heights forming committee to shape city’s future growth

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top