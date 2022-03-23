dayton-daily-news logo
JUST IN: Kettering to hire executive search business to help find new city manager

The replacement for longtime Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman will be aided by a firm specializing in that process, according to a measure approved Tuesday night.









Local News
By Nick Blizzard
11 minutes ago

KETTERING — An executive search business will be sought as Kettering seeks to hire a new city manager.

The city approved a measure Tuesday night to hire a firm specializing in the process to replace longtime Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman.

“The city can often obtain lower prices and more favorable purchasing conditions through competitive bargaining and negotiated quotations than through sealed bids,” a resolution adopted by Kettering City Council states.

Records show the city is estimating to pay $30,000 to help find a successor for Schwieterman, who is resigning at the end of the year when his current contract expires.

Schwieterman, 56, has been city manager since 2006 and has worked for Kettering for 33 years, according to the city.

The decision was announced last month, several weeks after the end of Don Patterson’s 16-year run as the longest serving Kettering mayor.

Schwieterman has been among the highest paid public officials in the Dayton area. An August 2021 Dayton Daily News analysis of public payrolls reported Schwieterman’s annual salary at $211,634.

Schwieterman earned a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Dayton.

He began working in Kettering’s finance department in 1989, later being promoted to tax manager, according to the city.

Schwieterman then became budget manager and later assistant city manager before succeeding Steve Husemann as Kettering’s top administrator.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

