JUST IN: Kettering to hire executive search business to help find new city manager

The decision was announced last month, several weeks after the end of Don Patterson’s 16-year run as the longest serving Kettering mayor.

Schwieterman has been among the highest paid public officials in the Dayton area. An August 2021 Dayton Daily News analysis of public payrolls reported Schwieterman’s annual salary at $211,634.

Schwieterman earned a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Dayton.

He began working in Kettering’s finance department in 1989, later being promoted to tax manager, according to the city.

Schwieterman then became budget manager and later assistant city manager before succeeding Steve Husemann as Kettering’s top administrator.