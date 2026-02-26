JUST IN: Life Cycle Industry Days will return to Dayton this summer

The event, along with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Wright Dialogue with Industry, which has become a companion event, will return to the Dayton Convention Center July 27 to July 31, an email from the Dayton Development Coalition says.

Last year, the multi-day gathering had been cancelled. It would have been held in Dayton July 28 to 30, 2025.

Department of Government Efficiency cost-cutting measures were cited in the cancellation of the 2025 event. Wright Dialogue with Industry had also been cancelled.

“LCID” — as the event is also known — is one of the premier annual gatherings connecting the defense industry to the people at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (and beyond) who keep the Air Force flying.

In the summer of 2024, former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall visited LCID to praise Dayton and Wright-Patterson’s roles in supporting the Air Force.

“All roads lead to Dayton,” Kendall declared in 2024.

“I don’t see anything but a bright future for Dayton,” Kendall told the Dayton Daily News in an interview that year. “I think there’s a lot of capability here, terrific support from the community and a very well established network of both industry and government civilians who support the Air Force extremely well.”

LCID has grown steadily over the years. In 2024, more than 2,600 people attended the three-day event at what was the newly remodeled convention center, an attendance record, easily besting 2023’s attendance figure of about 1,700 people.