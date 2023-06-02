JUST IN: Longtime Kettering school board member steps down

Longtime Kettering board of education member and former President Jim Ambrose has stepped down.
Ambrose has been on the Kettering board for 11 years, serving as its leader in recent years, the district announced Friday.
“Jim was steadfast in his commitment to always putting our students at the forefront of every decision,” said Toby Henderson, who replaced Ambrose as president.
“His passion for doing his part to ensure Kettering City Schools remains excellent was never in doubt,” he added. “Jim’s contributions to our district will be missed, and we wish him well in his retirement.”
Kettering’s board is accepting applications to fill the seat. The chosen candidate individual must run this November to fill the unexpired term, according to the district.
Resumes and letters of interest must be submitted to ketteringboe.applications@ketteringschools.org no later than 5 p.m. June 9, according to the district.
