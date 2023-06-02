BreakingNews
JUST IN: Longtime Kettering school board member steps down
X

JUST IN: Longtime Kettering school board member steps down

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By
44 minutes ago

Longtime Kettering board of education member and former President Jim Ambrose has stepped down.

Ambrose has been on the Kettering board for 11 years, serving as its leader in recent years, the district announced Friday.

“Jim was steadfast in his commitment to always putting our students at the forefront of every decision,” said Toby Henderson, who replaced Ambrose as president.

“His passion for doing his part to ensure Kettering City Schools remains excellent was never in doubt,” he added. “Jim’s contributions to our district will be missed, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

ExploreEARLIER: Court releases Kettering Fairmont teen accused in school shooting threat

Kettering’s board is accepting applications to fill the seat. The chosen candidate individual must run this November to fill the unexpired term, according to the district.

Resumes and letters of interest must be submitted to ketteringboe.applications@ketteringschools.org no later than 5 p.m. June 9, according to the district.

In Other News
1
Air quality alert to take effect Saturday
2
30th Creek Classic in Beavercreek this weekend with more than 200...
3
NEW VIDEO: 2 Canadians killed in semi crash on I-75 in Dayton ID’d
4
Tax amnesty period ends under new rule for gun modification like the...
5
6 dead in 5 crashes: What to know about a busy week on Dayton-area...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top