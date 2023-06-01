NEW DETAILS: U.S. 35 ramp closing for months, traffic to detour into Dayton

BreakingNews
The westbound ramp on U.S. 35 to Woodman Drive will be closing for about three months starting Monday as part of the $10.3 million interchange project.

The detour will be westbound 35 to southbound Smithville Road to eastbound Linden Avenue to Woodman Drive, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to the state reconfiguring the interchange, a project expected to last until the fall of 2024, ODOT said.

The interchange between Beavercreek and Dayton is a popular route for U.S. 35 motorists, as Kettering sits to the south and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to the north.

Both state and local officials said this spring that delays and detours would be expected as the project moves forward.

In April, ODOT shifted Woodman traffic in both directions to the southbound lanes. After that side is complete, the plan calls for all Woodman traffic to shift into the northbound lanes and remain that way until September 2024, a state spokesman said.

