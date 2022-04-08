Tension mounting for Bethel Twp., Huber Heights over land annexations

“What we have done is what we’ve been statutorily required to do based on a petition for annexation,” Gore said. “It needs to be clear that the city of Huber Heights is not taking land. The city never initiated any of this.”

Miami County Commissioners will vote on the annexation next week, and if approved, the petition will then come before Huber Heights City Council, which will make the final decision.

Township trustees expressed concern that annexation of land would continue further into Bethel Twp., potentially creating excess traffic, pressure on the school system, and a loss of the area’s rural charm. Trustees proposed the city and township come to an agreement moving forward.

The two parties agreed to reconvene in 45 days. In the meantime, Bethel Twp. Administrator Andy Ehrhart and interim Huber Heights City Manager Brian Chodkowski will work together to produce a draft of such an agreement which will take into account the issues discussed during Thursday’s meeting.