BreakingNews
Julia Reichert memorial service to be held in May
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Just in: Miamisburg Coating has new owner, new name

Local News
By
37 minutes ago

FC Industries in Harrison Twp. has acquired Miamisburg Coating, the companies said Wednesday.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Miamisburg Coating has provided industrial epoxy coating services to manufacturers like BarSplice Products, a subsidiary of FC Industries, for nearly 40 years, supplying epoxy coated rebar couplers to the concrete construction industry globally, FC Industries said in a release.

The purchase will allow FC Industries, 4900 Webster St., to expand offerings to include metal coating, while the Miamisburg company will operate under a new name, MC Coating, Inc.

“As another family-owned and operated company, we appreciate everything the Sizemore family has built,” said Mike Casella, president of FC Industries. “We welcome their employees and experience into the FC family of companies.”

Frank and Lila Casella started FC Industries in 1972. Billy Sizemore started Miamisburg Coating after retiring from a 25-year career with construction industry products company Dayton Superior. Sizemore died at age 82 in March 2021.

MC Coating, Inc. will continue to operate from its facility at 925 N. Main St., Miamisburg.

In Other News
1
Additional COVID SNAP benefits expire today
2
Correcting benefits for medically retired vets a ‘top priority,’...
3
Town & Country history stretches back to 1950: What to know about the...
4
Longtime local Democratic figure is new Board of Elections deputy...
5
NEW: Ohio Space Forum registration is now open

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top