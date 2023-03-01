Just in: Miamisburg Coating has new owner, new name

FC Industries in Harrison Twp. has acquired Miamisburg Coating, the companies said Wednesday.
Terms of the acquisition were not announced.
Miamisburg Coating has provided industrial epoxy coating services to manufacturers like BarSplice Products, a subsidiary of FC Industries, for nearly 40 years, supplying epoxy coated rebar couplers to the concrete construction industry globally, FC Industries said in a release.
The purchase will allow FC Industries, 4900 Webster St., to expand offerings to include metal coating, while the Miamisburg company will operate under a new name, MC Coating, Inc.
“As another family-owned and operated company, we appreciate everything the Sizemore family has built,” said Mike Casella, president of FC Industries. “We welcome their employees and experience into the FC family of companies.”
Frank and Lila Casella started FC Industries in 1972. Billy Sizemore started Miamisburg Coating after retiring from a 25-year career with construction industry products company Dayton Superior. Sizemore died at age 82 in March 2021.
MC Coating, Inc. will continue to operate from its facility at 925 N. Main St., Miamisburg.
